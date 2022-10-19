MCC sees first job sharing cabinet members
Subscribe newsletter
Catherine Fookes, who represents Monmouth Town Ward, and Angela Sandles (Magor East with Undy) are now jointly sharing the cabinet post of Equalities and Engagement.
The highly unusual arrangement - there are only a handful of similar ‘shares’ in the whole of Wales - not only allows the two councillors to use their available time and resources more effectively but is also seen as providing encouragement to others who might wish to consider similar arrangements.
Rebecca Evans, Wales’ Local Government Minister welcomed the news. “The Welsh Government legislated to allow Cabinet members in local authorities to job share because we know this can help encourage more women and those in under-represented groups to consider getting involved in politics. I wish Cllrs Fookes and Sandles all the best in their new Cabinet positions.”
Cllr Fookes added: “It is a great privilege to serve as a cabinet member and I’m so pleased we can do this as a job-share. We were the first gender balanced council and cabinet in Wales and we continue to be at the forefront by having a job share role too.”
Cllr Sandles said “I am really looking forward to this exciting partnership. I am hoping that our joint skills and experience will be used to benefit the people of Monmouthshire..”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |