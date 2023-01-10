COUNCIL tax is Monmouthshire is set to rise by almost six per cent information published today has revealed.
Cllr Rachel Garrick, MCC’s cabinet member for resources said: “We are pleased that Welsh Government has acknowledged the challenges faced by local authorities in Wales. Notwithstanding the fact that Welsh Government has not received sufficient funding from UK Government to allow it to meet the full extent of the financial challenges facing public services at this time, a 9.3 per cent increase in our settlement is very welcome and more than we expected - it means that we have been able to better protect important services like social care and school budgets.
“Monmouthshire continues to be more reliant on council tax income than any other council in Wales to meet the needs of communities.
“Given the scale of the challenge it is inevitable that council tax will need to rise, although at a rate well below inflation. At council tax increase of 5.95 per cent is proposed for 2023-2024. Council tax is a key source of income that allows the council to sustain services that meet the needs of residents and in particular those who are most vulnerable.
“The council tax reduction scheme, which offers mitigation for those on low incomes and those in receipt of benefits, will still be in place and single person households are also eligible for a 25 per cent reduction on council tax.
“Most fees and charges will increase. Charges in areas such as domiciliary and residential care will continue to be means tested and capped to limit the impact on those with the lowest incomes.
“The council continues to lead by example in committing to pay all staff in line with the Real Living Wage set by the Living Wage Foundation. For 2023-2024 the intention is to extend this to all of our commissioned care settings. Everyone delivering paid care in Monmouthshire should be fairly rewarded.”
Residents are encouraged to offer their views on the proposals, which will be available from Wednesday, January 18 at www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/budget-2023-2024/.