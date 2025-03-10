Monmouthshire County Council has held a flag raising ceremony at County Hall in Usk to mark Commonwealth Day .
This day highlights the importance of unity, diversity, and shared values among the members of the Commonwealth of Nations. Celebrated annually on the second Monday of March, Commonwealth Day serves as a commemoration and a reaffirmation of our collective commitment to peace, democracy, and development.
Cllr Peter Strong, the Deputy Chair of Monmouthshire County Council, raised the flag at County Hall to mark the occasion.
“We are privileged to have residents from various Commonwealth countries living in our communities across Monmouthshire. Today’s ceremony was an opportunity to reflect on our shared heritage and thank everyone in our county for their ongoing contributions,” he said.
This year’s theme, “Together We Thrive,” emphasises the Commonwealth “family” and the importance of unity in fostering empowerment and progress. Cllr Angela Sandles, Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, stated: “Today, we celebrate the contributions of individuals from across the Commonwealth to our communities here in Monmouthshire. Our diverse county, which spans rural areas and towns, brings together people across the Commonwealth, creating a rich cultural tapestry.
“Together, we can thrive here in Monmouthshire and throughout Wales and the Commonwealth.”