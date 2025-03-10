This year’s theme, “Together We Thrive,” emphasises the Commonwealth “family” and the importance of unity in fostering empowerment and progress. Cllr Angela Sandles, Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, stated: “Today, we celebrate the contributions of individuals from across the Commonwealth to our communities here in Monmouthshire. Our diverse county, which spans rural areas and towns, brings together people across the Commonwealth, creating a rich cultural tapestry.