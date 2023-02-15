Mardy Football Club Chair Chris Price said: "We have a tradition of supporting local charities such as the Foodbank, Women's Aid and the Salvation Army recently so when we saw the Anatolian appeal, we felt it was important to see what we could do. Consequently, although it was short notice, we asked our players to add something over and above their usual subs and we were delighted with the response which the Club itself topped up to make our donation of £300".