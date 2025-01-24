A MAN who ‘repeatedly’ smashed a grandad around the head in a 'frenzied' attack before trying to force a pickaxe handle down his throat has been jailed for more than four years.
Richard Cook had rowed with his neighbour's wife earlier and then flew into a rage when the victim found him in his garage and commented about “killing that boy in Crickhowell”.
Cardiff Crown Court heard that Cook, aged 45, of Broadmead, Gilwern, had a previous conviction for dangerous driving involving a fatality.
The incident on Thursday, May 23, 2024, started when the defendant shouted at the Price's grandchildren playing in the garden, sparking a row with the victim’s wife when Cook said "I'll have you" and "You're lucky children are about as I wouldn't be so nice".
Later that evening, Mr Price was alone at his Gilwern home watching television when he noticed the light on in the garage.
When he looked inside, he saw a shadow and heard a voice saying "I am going to f****** kill you" before realising it was Cook and telling him “you’re not going to threaten my wife today”.
The defendant then followed him into the garden as he tried to return to the house, screaming abuse and threats before hitting him with a pickaxe handle on the arm, knocking him to the ground.
Cook continued to attack the grandfather on the floor, hitting him some 10 times on the head and knocking him partially unconscious.
He then shouted "Have you had enough?" before trying to ram the handle down Mr Price's throat, at which point neighbours intervened to rescue Mr Price, the court heard.
Witnesses heard Cook shouting "I am going to kill him" and "He's probably going to die".
The victim's face, head and chest were covered in blood, and injuries included cuts on the back and side of the head which had to be glued and stitched up in hospital.
A victim statement by Mr Price read to the court said: "I'm having flashbacks, dreams and panic attacks which take some minutes to recover from.
"I have permanent headaches and a stiff shoulder. It's had a lasting impact on my family, particularly my wife and my grandchildren who are no longer able to stay at my home. It's affected my son who blames himself for not being there to protect me."
Cook told police he was walking home from his parents past the house, but remembered nothing of the attack.
He admitted a charge of section 18 wounding and wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.
As well as a conviction for dangerous driving, the court heard he had a conviction for possessing cannabis.
Cook's barrister John Ryan said the attack was an "uncharacteristic response" after Mr Price commented about "killing that boy from Crickhowell", a remark that was recorded and played to the court.
Recorder John Philpotts jailed Cook for four years and three months and told him he would serve half the time in custody and the rest on licence.