A CARDIFF man has been jailed for manslaughter after assaulting a Tredegar man outside a pub in Ebbw Vale.
Kyle O’Callaghan, 30, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 37-year-old Marcus Lee Carpenter, who died following the assault on Bethcar Street in February this year.
O’Callaghan received a sentence of 10-and-half-years imprisonment, with an extended licence period of four years, at Newport Crown Court today (Friday, May 15).
Gwent Police officers attended The Picture House Wetherspoons pub on Bethcar Street at around 12.20am on Saturday 21 February after paramedics reported that a man had been assaulted outside the pub.
Mr Carpenter, 37, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition where he sadly died from his injuries.
O’Callaghan was later arrested by officers while attempting to climb out of a window of an address in Llanrumney, Cardiff, at around 1pm on Tuesday 24 February.
Detective Chief Inspector Neil Blyth, the senior investigating officer, said:
“I’d like to pay tribute to the friends and family of Mr Carpenter who showed great strength and dignity throughout this investigation.
“I know today’s sentencing of O’Callaghan will never bring Mr Carpenter back. However, I hope this outcome can provide the victim’s family with some measure of justice and allows them to start rebuilding their lives.
“I also want to thank the support of the local community, some of whom provided vital evidence to us, for their help in bringing O’Callaghan to justice.
“I would like to remind our communities that acts of violence are not acceptable.
“As a result of O’Callaghan’s actions, Mr Carpenter was seriously injured following an assault and never recovered, leaving the lives of his family and friends forever changed.
“The circumstances of Mr Carpenter’s death should act as a warning to others as to how a senseless and needless act of violence can lead to devastating consequences.”
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