The pedestrian, who is in his twenties, has been taken to hospital following the incident which was reported at roughly 6.15am today (Friday May 15). The scene, on Old Hereford Road, is still subject to a police cordon and officers are continuing their enquiries at the scene.
“We received a report of a collision in Old Hereford Road, Abergavenny at around 6.15am on Friday 15 May,” a spokesperson for Gwent Police said.
“A pedestrian, a man in his twenties, has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.”
“Officers are currently at the scene while enquiries are ongoing.”
“Anyone with any information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact us quoting log reference 2600151351.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.