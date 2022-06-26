Man in hospital following assault in Monnow Street - three arrested

A man has been left with serious injuries following an assault in Monnow Street in the early hours of this morning. Three men from Monmouth have been arrested - one aged 21 and two aged 19 - and remain in police custody following the assault which happened at 1.15am Sunday morning, June 26.

Police attended along with paramedics and the man, who was found unconcious, was taken to The Grange University Hospital with injuries thought to be serious. Gwent Police are investigating the assault and have closed the top part of Monnow Street whilst enquiries are ongoing.