Man in hospital following assault in Monnow Street - three arrested
A man has been left with serious injuries following an assault in Monnow Street in the early hours of this morning. Three men from Monmouth have been arrested - one aged 21 and two aged 19 - and remain in police custody following the assault which happened at 1.15am Sunday morning, June 26.
Police attended along with paramedics and the man, who was found unconcious, was taken to The Grange University Hospital with injuries thought to be serious. Gwent Police are investigating the assault and have closed the top part of Monnow Street whilst enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with details, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or DM them, quoting log 2200213333. You can also contact @Wales_CS anonymously on 0800 555 111.
