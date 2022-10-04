Man dies after road traffic accident
Subscribe newsletter
Gwent Police have confirmed that a 21-year-old man has died following a road traffic incident near Abergavenny.
Officers were called out to an incident in Penpergwm, Abergavenny at around 8.45am on Tuesday October 4, with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “A 21-year-old man, from Hereford, was pronounced dead at the scene.”
“Gwent Police is currently undertaking enquiries alongside the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).”
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today (04 October) shortly after 8:30am to reports of an incident in Kingfields, Penpergwm Abergavenny. We sent two emergency ambulances to the scene, where we were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance.”
A section of King Road in Penpergwm, was closed in the early afternoon while emergency services attended.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |