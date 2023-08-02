A man has been arrested and charged with attempted child abduction and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity following reports on an alleged incident in the Abergavenny area on Friday, July 7.
"We received reports of a man acting suspiciously in the Abergavenny and following enquiries, our officers arrested a 26-year-old man from the Blaenavon area with attempted child abduction and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity," said a spokesman for Gwent Police
He has since been charged with these offences and remanded and will appear at Newport Crown Court on Wednesday, August. 30
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information to assist officers' enquiries is asked to contact Gwent Police, by calling 101 or DM them on social media, quoting log 2300226020.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.