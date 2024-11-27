GWENT Police have confirmed that a Brynmawr man arrested in connection with a dog attack on a 12-year-old girl has now been formally charged.
Officers responded to reports of the incident at The Crescent, Nantyglo, shortly before 6pm on Monday, October 7. A dog, later identified as an XL bully, was seized at the scene and subsequently euthanised by a vet.
A man and a woman were taken into custody as investigations into the attack and the breed of the dog were launched.
The 37-year-old man from Brynmawr has now been charged with possessing a banned breed without a licence, in charge of a dog dangerously out of control in a public place and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.
He is due to appear at Newport Magistrates Court on Monday, December 9.
A local resident, who did not want to be named, said they had seen the dog several times on the street, and it was about 12-15 stone (76-95kg).
They added that they believed the girl, who suffered injuries to her arm and back, had not lived at the same address as the animal.
The girl’s family have claimed the animal wasn’t on a lead and the attack was split second.
The 12 year-old girl was treated at hospital for “life-changing” injuries but has since been discharged.