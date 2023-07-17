Three police cars were called to Abergavenny's Morrisons on Saturday afternoon, following reports of a man displaying anti-social behaviour.
The 24-year-old man was quickly escorted away from the premises.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police, said: "We were called at around 3pm on Saturday 15 July to Park Road, Abergavenny following a report of a man acting in an anti-social manner.
"Officers attended and a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly. He has since been released as our investigation continues.
"We’re committed to protecting our communities and will take action against anyone intent on causing harm or disorder.
"If you have any concerns or witness anti-social behaviour, please call us on 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter."