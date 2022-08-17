This was completely untrue. The facts are as follows: Ever since the sewage network was built, sewage has - at times of high rainfall - been pumped into the river system. The UK government acknowledged the problem and took action in England. No MP from any party voted in a way that would have stopped sewage from flowing into the river system at any time. It would be a fair criticism to argue that more could be done, or that it should have been done sooner, and we could then discuss how quickly and how it could be paid for.