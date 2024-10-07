As Longtown Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) approaches its 60th anniversary in 2025, the organisation is reaching out to former team members, those rescued by the team, and their relatives to help compile a comprehensive history of the team's life-saving efforts.
For six decades, Longtown MRT has been committed to rescuing and supporting people across the mountains and hills of South Wales and the border regions. As they prepare to celebrate this milestone, the team aims to honour the contributions of everyone involved—whether as part of the team or as individuals who were helped by it.
Longtown MRT is inviting former team members or their relatives to share memories and reflections, as well as individuals rescued by the team or their families to recount rescue experiences and how it impacted their lives.
These stories will become an integral part of the team's history, serving as a tribute to the dedication and bravery shown over the years.
Anyone with a connection to Longtown MRT is encouraged to share their stories. Those interested can email [email protected] or send a direct message via social media.
By sharing personal experiences, contributors help preserve the legacy of an organisation that has played a vital role in mountain safety for the last six decades.