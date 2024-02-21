Ukrainians and supporters gathered in Abergavenny town centre on Saturday (February, 24) to mark the second anniversary of Russia’s brutal, full scale invasion of Ukraine. It was an emotional and moving gathering, with many of the Ukrainians in tears as they spoke of the homes and families they have left behind.
The Mayor Cllr Anne Wilde spoke of the warmth and support that Abergavenny has shown and continues to give to the Ukrainians fleeing war.
The gathering reflected on their gratitude to Abergavenny and for their wish that Russia be defeated so they can return to their lives and country.
Following the event, Cllr Anne said: “I felt very honoured to be invited to be a part of the meeting on Saturday.
“The Ukrainians in our town are an inspiration to us and we welcome them and their contribution.
“We know they did not intend to be here and we continue to support them until hopefully they can return to Ukraine.”
Money collected at Saturday’s event is going to Kharkiv to buy a solar powered energy bank.
“We have direct contact with medics and volunteer defenders in Kharkiv,” said Helen Buhaenko of Help for Kharkiv “They are supporting vulnerable people in the city without electricity. They have asked for a mobile energy bank to charge phones and power equipment”.
Many of Abergavenny’s Ukrainians come from the Kharkiv region, in the east of the country, close to the Russian border. The city was heavily bombed at the beginning of the war, all the infrastructure has been targeted and homes, hospitals, public transport and schools have been destroyed .
Evgenia Shepherd from Help for Kharkiv added: “Over the last two years, Help for Kharkiv has sent warm clothes, equipment and medical supplies to volunteers in the city. They are grateful for our help and moral support.”
The next fund raising event is on Friday March 22 at the King’s Arms. The Hadron Colliders will be playing from 7.30 pm and there will be a raffle and auction. All proceeds will be going to Help for Kharkiv to buy the energy bank.