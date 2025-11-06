PROFESSIONAL wildlife photographer Andy Rouse has just won the prestigious land animals category in the annual British Photography Awards.
It is his second award of the month after getting a highly commended in the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards.
He has dedicated the award to his best friend, mentor and fellow tiger photographer Aditya Singh, who has sadly passed away.
The winning image is as shown below and shows two tigers fighting in Ranthambhore, India and was shot on a Sony A1 and 200-600mm lens
Local resident Andy Rouse, who has been a professional wildlife photographer for 25 years said, “I took this image of two tigers fighting on my first trip to Ranthambhore after Dicky had passed. Dicky and I shared a passion for tigers and a close friendship that grew with this mutual love, in the end we were like brothers. He would have been very proud of this award and for me capturing this images means so much.
"The moment only lasted for literally a second but it wasn’t a lucky grab shot. I am very experienced with tigers and could read the situation that was about to unfold so I was well prepared and my Sony camera helped me nail the shot. I love tigers so much. Much thanks goto my team of Rajkumar and Himmat, who ensure that I am always in the right place at the right time.”
It’s the 4th award of this year for Andy Rouse, having won highly commended awards in the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year, the USA equivalent competition of a racing tailed lemur and secondly a Chaffinch singing photographed in his South Wales garden.
Andy travels at home and abroad working on wildlife projects, leads groups and expeditions and is an engaging speaker and presenter on all things wildlife.
He has published 20 books, two of which have been on tigers.
