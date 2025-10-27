An estate agency from Abergavenny has been recognised at the industry’s most coveted awards ceremony in three separate categories.
Taylor and Co, based on Lion Street in the heart of the market town, has been handed the title of being one of the best agencies in the South Wales area, having won the Gold Award for the category at the ESTAS.
It also won the Silver Award for the Landlords category, which sees estate agencies from the whole of Wales judged in the same category.
The business also won the award for being the best estate agency in Monmouthshire.
“We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised in this year’s ESTAS,” said Kate Taylor of Taylor & Co.
“It means so much to us as we know it’s our customers who have judged our performance. We take our levels of customer service very seriously because we know clients have a choice.”
“We have always been very proud of the personal service and this proves we are delivering what we promise.”
The ESTAS Customer Service Awards 2025 winners were announced in front of over 1,000 of the UK’s top property professionals at the Grosvenor House in London by TV presenter, Phil Spencer.
The awards are heavily influenced by the ESTAS customer review platform, which ranks the best estate and letting agents for customer service based on ratings from home owners who have followed the moving experience with an agent. The results for this year were calculated by using over 300,000 customer review ratings.
“In a world increasingly obsessed with artificial intelligence and algorithms, it’s easy to forget that the property industry is, and always will be, a people business,” the founder of the awards, Simon Brown, said.
“Technology may help us streamline processes, crunch data, and even predict the market, but it can’t replace empathy, trust, or the human touch that defines our profession which is what The ESTAS Awards are all about.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.