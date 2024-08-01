Riverside Veterinary Care have once again been recognised as one of the best practices in the UK, scooping up a prestigious prize for the second year running!
On Tuesday June, 11, the winners of the BestUKVets Awards 2024 were announced at a sparkling awards ceremony in Bristol.
Riverside Veterinary Care, with branches based in Abergavenny and Ebbw Vale, were named as one of the best practices in the UK.
The BestUKVets Awards celebrate vet practices that delight their clients, and are presented to practices across the UK with the most 4 or 5-star online reviews in each category.
In order to select the winners, the Awards’ organisers analyse over 15,500 reviews left by pet owners on vet practice websites throughout the year.
Every vet practice in the UK is eligible and already registered via their listing on any-uk-vet.co.uk and VetHelpDirect.com.
The Awards are a testament to the dedication and outstanding care that veterinary practices offer their customers.
Indeed, one pleased customer commented on Riverside’s services: “After a bad experience with my last vet I found this practice a breath of fresh air.
“The vet knew my dogs problem straight away hence a happier dog and definitely an ecstatic owner when she had the bill.”
Upon receiving their award, a spokesperson from Riverside said: “We are delighted to have won this award for the second year running, and I think that reflects our commitment to our local pet-owning community.
“We take pride in the fact that we offer a sympathetic service to clients in all income brackets.’ Susie
Samuel, CEO of VetHelpDirect, further added: “The BestUKVets Awards were established 12 years ago to reward vet practices that delight their pet-owning clients. We are so pleased that this practice has been recognised and local pet owners should be reassured that their pets are in very safe hands!”
For more information about the Awards visit bestukvet.co.uk and for more information about your local award-winning practice visit: www.riversidevetcare.co.uk