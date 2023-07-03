Riverside Veterinary Care have been recognised at this year’s BestUKVets Awards, as they were named as the Best in the County of Monmouthshire in June.
The BestUKVets Awards celebrate vet practices that delight their clients; showing extreme dedication to customer service and outstanding care
To select the winners, the Award Organisers analyse over 15,500 reviews left by pet owners on vet practice websites throughout the year. This revealed that Riverside Veterinary Care received the highest number of four and five star reviews in the county!
One happy client commented: “Always receive excellent service from the practice. The vets, nurses and reception staff are always friendly and efficient and give the impression of really caring about their patients and clients.”
Riverside Veterinary Care scooped up their accolade in front of an audience of over 150 veterinary professionals in London having gathered outstanding feedback from pet owner clients.
A spokesperson from Riverside expressed the practice’s delight, saying: “Our whole team work so hard, and love what they do, so I was delighted to hear that the clients recognise the dedication and caring qualities of this amazing team”
Susie Samuel, CEO of VetHelpDirect, further added: “The BestUKVets Awards were established 11 years ago to reward vet practices that delight their pet owning clients. We are so pleased that this practice has been recognised and local pet owners should be reassured that their pets are in very safe hands!”