Just two weeks after the last period of extreme heat brought widespread disruption to South Wales, the forecasters are once again predicting a heatwave that could last up to a week.
Though the dizzying heights of close to 40 degrees celsius that were seen at the end of June aren’t expected this time in Abergavenny, temperatures are expected to tip 30 degrees on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday with no rain currently expected during that period.
There aren’t any plans to close schools and reduce public services to the extent seen just 14 days ago yet, but some measures have already been implemented to make sure those who are most vulnerable to the heat can stay cool.
Refuse collection crews in Monmouthshire are once again being sent out earlier in the day to protect themselves from the times of the day when the sun is strongest. That means the bins should be put out on the night before to avoid any missed collections.
Meanwhile, students at Crickhowell High School have been told they can wear their PE kit during the school day instead of full uniform to stay cool during the heat. Some businesses in the town centre have also told The Chronicle they plan to close early on working days for the rest of the week as well.
According to the Met Office, temperatures here aren’t expected to exceed 32 degrees celsius, but an Amber Heat-Health Alert has been issued across the Midlands and southern England, with a Yellow Heat-Health Alert in other parts of the country. These alerts will be in place until Sunday 12 July.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.