BELGRAVE Park is getting a makeover, as the community comes together in the lead up to Abergavenny in Bloom, with the mission to make Abergavenny a biodiverse and sustainable town.
A spokesperson for Abergavenny Town Council said: “We are supporting community growing, which is down to a culmination of things including cost of living crisis, Abergavenny in Bloom, wanting to increase biodiversity and giving people more opportunities to grow their own fruit and veg.”
In the last few weeks, the park has gone from strength to strength, with people of all different generations contributing to make the town look it’s very best.
A couple of weeks ago, Year 4 pupils from Cantref School joined forces with the Grounds Maintenance Team to plant hedges; creating an enclosure around the play area.
Cantref Ward Councillor, Sara Burch said: “I’m delighted that the play area at Belgrave Park is getting these improvements. One of the things that parents have told me is that the children’s play area is quite exposed to the wind with little shade and the new hedge will help that as well as providing a home for wildlife. Well done to the children at Cantref for getting stuck in – I hope they enjoy seeing their trees grow tall.”
Picnic benches will be placed by the new hedge soon, so that families may sit and enjoy a picnic whilst the children have fun in the updated play area.
Cllr Burch further confirmed that the new play equipment will be installed in the upcoming weeks. The new instalments include an entry level roundabout suitable for wheelchairs, new swing unit and trampoline.
To further add to the excitement, this week fruit trees will also be planted.