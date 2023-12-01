“Prior to The Grange opening, I was constantly assured on numerous occasions that the extra journey time it would take for patients from north Monmouthshire travelling the longer distance to Llanfrechfa would be more than compensated for by the new specialist and critical care ‘centre of excellence’ – alongside a much better level of service in the ambulance en route. We were told this flagship hospital would modernise health services in Gwent and bring a range of benefits to improve the quality of care for patients.