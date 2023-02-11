Local hairdresser, Tommy Brooks has scooped up a nomination for the Welsh Colour Technician of 2023, in this year's Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards.
This prestigious award has become the leading celebration of the hair and beauty professionals that work in Wales; recognising the dedicated individuals who work tirelessly to make people look their very best.
The ceremony will be taking place in Cardiff this spring and marks Creative Oceanic's ninth year hosting.
Upon receiving his nomination, Tommy said: "I am gobsmacked! I'm so happy to announce that I have been nominated as Welsh Colour technician of the year 2023!
As always I am super humble and I am super grateful to everyone who has and continues to support me. "