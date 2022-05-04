Local Elections: Will you be voting today?

Today, Thursday May 5, local authorities across Wales will be holding elections to the County Council and Town/Community Councils within their areas.

For Monmouthshire, there will be elections throughout the area to elect 46 County Councillors and just under 300 community/town councillors.

These elections will be the first time 16 and 17-year-olds can vote in local elections following the Senedd elections in May 2021 where they could vote for the first time.

Over 90 polling stations will be open throughout Monmouthshire between 7am and 10pm to enable you to cast your vote. In order to cast your vote you must be registered on the electoral roll.

Every elector registered to vote will have been sent a poll card – this will tell you which polling station you are allocated to and how to cast your vote.

To find your nearest polling station enter your postcode via the council website here.

Once the election closes at 10pm tonight the ballot boxes will be taken to Chepstow Leisure Centre ready for the count to begin on Friday morning from 9am.