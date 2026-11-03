The vital work of the LDRS

Keeping democracy local

Part of the the work of any local newspaper is holding local power to account and with more and more pressure on teams of reporters this was becoming increasingly difficult before the arrival of the BBC’s local democracy reporting service, says Iliffe regional editor Liz Davies.

While we were able to cover the important full council meetings and cabinet meetings many smaller committees could just not be given the attention they deserved which meant local stories not being picked up at an early stage.

Now thanks to the work of our LDR colleagues councils and other local bodies have someone on hand full time to pick and and follow important stories and provide the media scrutiny which is all so important.

Through their work local papers are able to continue to produce impactful, meaningful news stories which make a difference to the every say lives of all our readers - from council tax charges to changes in recycling collection, these stories can be covered.

We are particularly lucky in this area to have two hugely experienced journalists covering our local authorities - Twm Owen who covers Monmouthshire and Torfaen and who is an ex Brecon and Radnor Express colleague and of course Elgan Hearn who joined our team at Brecon back last year.

It’s reassuring to know for any editor that all our local authority news is handled by two such experienced reporters.