To celebrate Wales Tourism Week, local councillors for Mitchel Troy and Trellech, Richard John and Jayne McKenna, have visited Treowen near Dingestow.
Treowen is a grade I listed manor house dating back to the 17th century and offers an ideal setting for large family gatherings, holidays and weddings. The house has extensive gardens, 12 bedrooms, panelled reception rooms and traditional open fires and has been lovingly preserved by the Wheelock family.
This week, brothers Dick and John Wheelock hosted a visit from their two local ward councillors to see for themselves the facilities available and the contribution the house between Monmouth and Raglan makes to the local tourist economy.
Cllr Jayne McKenna said, “It was a real pleasure to visit Treowen and see first hand this exquisite holiday accommodation like no other!
“Treowen is an important part of the heritage of the Monmouth area and it was a delight to see how it has been maintained and improved by the Wheelock family.
“We’re both extremely grateful to Dick and John Wheelock and their family for showing us round Treowen, which would make an ideal venue for a wide variety of family gatherings, celebrations or reunions, all set against some of the most beautiful scenery in Wales.”
Cllr Richard John added, “Wales Tourism Week is an important opportunity to celebrate and showcase the diverse range of accommodation and tourist attarctions that we have to offer in Monmouthshire. Treowen really broadens the range of accommodation available in its unique setting, beautiful grounds and the way in which it has been preserved.
“The tourism industry remains a big employer in Monmouthshire, but there are big challenges on the horizon, not least council tax surcharges, council tax revaluation and changes to the thresholds self catering accommodation needs to reach to remain eligible for business rates. We hope we can all to more to help our tourism industry and better promote the fantastic venues we have to offer.”