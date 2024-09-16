The local council has been included in the UK’s largest independent study of real-world mobile connectivity.
Streetwave have been appointed to carry out the study of on-street connectivity and will install equipment in council commissioned waste wagons to gather the most comprehensive information possible.
The survey has been commissioned by The River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region (RSPAWIR).
The RSPAWIR has been awarded £3.75m of funding from the Government to support the growth of wireless innovation and technology in some of its key economic sectors; focusing on accelerating the adoption of advanced wireless enabled technologies across three sectors, which have strong roots in the River Severn catchment area:
- Water management
- Agri-tech
- Public sector
Monmouthshire County Councillor Paul Griffiths, said: “This is an excellent initiative by the RSPAWIR and will provide invaluable insight for people across the region.
“The results of the survey will help inform businesses, local authorities and individuals when they are making decisions on service provision by ensuring they have access to the most up to date technology and the strongest connections.”
Councillor Catrin Maby, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment, added: “We know there are areas within the River Severn catchment area that are affected by poor connectivity and in the future, we will be able to support those areas.
“The information will also help to provide evidence of the community's need when planning applications for new mast sites.”
The survey is also being rolled out across the rest of the River Severn catchment area.
If landowners across the county are interested in understanding the extent of off-street mobile coverage, survey equipment is also available to borrow upon request, and as the survey rolls out, the public will be able to see the detailed coverage picture for their areas.
Mark Barrow, chair of the River Severn Partnership, said: “The RSPAWIR will extend across the River Severn catchment area and will provide results for Herefordshire, Gloucestershire, Monmouthshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire once completed.
“The data will be vital for developing and enhancing connectivity.”