In the first of these events, taking place this weekend, Cath will be talking to Monmouth-based author Margaret Iggulden about The Amethyst Wand, the second book in her eco-historical series, Series of Time. While visiting their grandparents near Caerleon, time travellers Tara, David, Simone and Bethan enter a portal which takes them back to 79 AD. They arrive outside a hill fort belonging to the Silures, an Iron Age tribe. Below the fort, at Isca, is the might of the Roman army, their deadly enemies.