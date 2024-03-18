A LABOUR councillor from Monmouth has resigned just months after his election “to focus on his physical and mental wellbeing”.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands George Rist’s resignation follows him being banned from pubs in Monmouth under the Pub Watch scheme operated by landlords.
It is also understood he has been suspended by the Labour Party as a result of the ban, which follows an alleged incident in the Punch House pub in the town.
Monmouthshire is a key target seat for Labour and Mr Rist’s election to the voluntary Monmouth Town Council on December 21 last year was its third triumph at the community council level across Monmouthshire in just a month.
Labour Parliamentary candidate Catherine Fookes, who is a county councillor representing the same ward as Mr Rist had endorsed him during his campaign and congratulated him on his victory when he defeated a Conservative candidate by just five votes.
A statement issued by Monmouth Town Council said: “The town council can confirm in a bid to focus on his physical and mental wellbeing, Cllr George Rist tendered his resignation on Tuesday.
“The elections officer has been informed and vacancy will be displayed from today for the Town ward.”
The Local Democracy Reporting Service has attempted to contact Mr Rist and Welsh Labour for comment.