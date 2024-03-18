Green Man, Wales’ largest music festival is launching its annual search for the headliners of the future, as Green Man Rising 2024 applications open following a record-breaking number of entries in 2023.
The Green Man Rising competition, now in its 15th year, is open to all UK bands to compete for the opportunity to open the festival and perform on its iconic Mountain Stage. They will also be given a recording of their Green Man performance, giving them an incredible asset to showcase their music to top industry professionals in the future.
A panel of music industry tastemakers will be tasked with picking five finalists to appear at the final of the Green Man Rising competition
Finalists will perform at Cardiff's Clwb Ifor Bach on June, 13 where the winner will be chosen to open the Mountain Stageat Green Man 2024.
Fiona Stewart, Green Man MD and owner, said: “It’s been thrilling and a privilege to see so many talented artists launch their careers on Green Man stages over the last 22 years.
“For us, it is so important to be able to support early-career acts who haven’t had the chance to perform to an audience this large before or work with major event production and, give them the opportunity to showcase their talent to music industry and press who attend each year. We’re really lucky to have such a discerning audience whose influence as a fan base can be so helpful to emerging music careers.”
Fiona added: “We are really pleased that Green Man Rising has become recognised by emerging artists as a way of supporting their careers with entries increasing year on year to a record of over 3,000 acts in 2023.
“For the winner, this will be their chance to open Green Man 2024 and to be on the same bill with headliners Big Thief, Jon Hopkins and Sampha, as well as many other talented music stars. It’s completely unsponsored and free to enter and we can’t wait to hear from all the exciting new talent!”
For more information and to find out how to enter the Green Man Rising competition 2024 visit: https://www.greenman.net/rising/