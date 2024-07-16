Depending on when you visit Llyn Brianne you’ll be left with a different impression. During the still and lazy heat of a summer’s afternoon, it’s postcard-perfect. In the blustery and optimistic breeze of spring, you almost expect to bump into the von Trapp family, resplendent in lederhosen, singing Edelweiss, and carrying picnic hampers. In the mellow mists of autumn, you can imagine a female hand appearing through the dark water and holding Excalibur aloft. And in the stripped and bleak midwinter, it’s a place you can imagine fleeing to in the event of a zombie outbreak or a site where James Bond might do something Bond-like as he saves the world again.