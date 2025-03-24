Laura Anne Jones MS has spoken up for Llangwm residents who have been suffering with no mobile phone signal
The connection issues at Llangwm - dubbed ‘the village with no signal’ - were flagged with Ms Jones, at a meeting with Llantristant Fawr Community Council, where Councillors Rachel Buckler and Llantristant Fawr community councillors told her of the longstanding problem that was putting their residents at risk.
Ms Jones was made aware that there used to be a mast in a local village that helped, and which councillors were hoping could be reinstated.
Ms Jones said: “The lack of mobile signal in the area is not only causing problems for business owners and individuals wishing to make simple phone calls, but it dangerously could prevent people from being able to contact the emergency services urgently.”
In a win for Llangwm residents, after Ms Jones raised the issue, the Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for the Economy agreed to take forward discussions “immediately” with the UK Government and Mobile UK, to try and rectify the situation.
The Community Council said: “The community council is concerned over the lack of mobile signal and poor performance of the broadband service in Llangwm. This issue has been ignored for far too long and affects the daily life of residents and businesses.
“With analogue landlines set to be discontinued by the end of January 2027, it is essential infrastructure improvements are made to ensure we can all look forward to a more connected future.”
A resident added:“Access to a reliable mobile telephone and data service is an essential part of day-to-day life, but whilst most of the country enjoys fast 4G/5G connectivity, here in Llangwm we struggle to get any service at all.
“This failure to deliver the service has widespread impact and could leave residents dangerously isolated.