A Welsh Senedd member has spoken up for Llangwm residents who have been suffering with no mobile phone signal.
The South Wales East MS, Laura Anne Jones said the small village was now known as the “village with no signal.”
The issue was flagged with Ms Jones, at a meeting with Llantrisant Fawr Community Council, where County Councillors Rachel Buckler and Llantrisant Fawr Community Councillors told her of the longstanding problem that was putting their residents at risk.
Ms Jones was made aware that there used to be a mast in a local village that helped, and the Councillors were hoping that this could be reinstated.
The Member for South East Wales said: “The lack of mobile signal in the area is not only causing problems for business owners and individuals wishing to make simple phone calls, but it dangerously could prevent people from being able to contact the emergency services urgently.”
In a win for Llangwm residents, after Ms Jones raised the issue, the Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for the Economy agreed to take forward discussions “immediately” with the UK Government and Mobile UK, to try and rectify the situation.
Speaking in the Senedd, Laura Anne Jones MS, Senedd Member for South Wales East said:
“In 2025, no area in Wales should be without a proper mobile signal. The Welsh Government must work with service providers and the UK Government to rectify this potentially dangerous situation and improve mobile signal in Llangwm. I have written to both Governments and now hope that the Cabinet Secretary will now act urgently on this, as she has now promised too.”
A spokesman for the community council said: “We are greatly concerned over the lack of mobile signal and poor performance of the broadband service in Llangwm. This issue has been ignored for far too long and affects the daily life of residents and local businesses.
“With analogue landlines set to be discontinued by the end of January 2027, it is essential infrastructure improvements are made to ensure we can all look forward to a more connected future.”
A local resident added: “Access to a reliable mobile telephone and data service is an essential part of day-to-day life, but whilst most of the country enjoys fast 4G/5G connectivity, here in Llangwm we struggle to get any service at all.
“This failure to deliver the service has widespread impact and could leave residents dangerously isolated.
“We hope with Laura’s support the Senedd will be able to force providers to deliver this essential service.”