Over 2,000 people from the farming community attended the opening of the new £5million 27 acre livestock market, near Raglan .ten years ago.
TV presenter and farmer Adam Henson rang the bell to declare the site open.
The Monmouthshire Livestock Centre, replaced the market at Abergavenny and also the former markets at Monmouth and Newport. which closed in 2003 and 2009 respectively.
Monmouthshire County Council, who owned the site at Bryngwyn claimed the redevelopment of the 150-year-old town centre market site in Abergavenny would help regenerate Abergavenny.
Opponents fought a long campaign against the move, losing two judicial reviews in their fight to retain the historic 1860s market before conceding defeat.
Last month, a cake was cut to celebrate the ten years of trading.