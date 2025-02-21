This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cool with light drizzle and an early temperature of 12°C.
Moving into the afternoon, the skies will become cloudy with sunny spells, and the temperature will slightly decrease to 11°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to being cloudy with sunny spells, starting at a similar temperature of 11°C.
In the afternoon, it will become sunny, maintaining the temperature at 11°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be a mix of cloudy skies with sunny spells in the morning, moving to clear skies in the afternoon, with temperatures ranging from 11°C to 11°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a continuation of patchy rain nearby, with temperatures fluctuating around 9°C.
This article was automatically generated