This morning in Abergavenny, the weather starts with light drizzle and a morning temperature of 15°C.
In the afternoon, it will shift to moderate rain with the temperature peaking at 16°C.
Tomorrow morning will be overcast, noticeably warmer than today with a starting temperature of 21°C.
The afternoon will bring scattered showers and maintain the temperature at 21°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a general trend of scattered showers with temperatures ranging from 18°C to 21°C.
This article was automatically generated