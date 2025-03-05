A former professional opera singer who now lives in Monmouth has been invited to perform with the Welsh National Opera in a special event marking the liberation of Arnhem.
William Mackie, also known as Bill, was approached by volunteer researcher at Faces for Graves, Maikel Slotboom - who is arranging a series of events on April 12-13 - to take part in the commemorative concert to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Arnhem at the end of the Second World War.
The battle of Arnhem was fought during September 1944 and was part of the Operation Market Garden, the conflict’s largest airborne assault.
The 80th anniversary commemorations will take place in and around Arnhem to commemorate the liberation of the city and surrounding areas in the lead up to to the VE Day anniversary in early May.
Retired singer Bill has a personal reason for being involved in the commemorations as his uncle, Norman Mackie died in Arnhem in 1944 and he will be joined in the Netherlands by other members of his family from Scotland where Bill himself was born.
Norman Mackie was only 20 when he was killed near Oosterbeek and he is buried in the war cemetery there.
His grave is marked with a quotation from Robert Burns poem ‘Man Was Made to Mourn’ which reads “Mans inhumanity to man, make’s countless thousands mourn”. The words are particularly significant as Scotland’s national poet Burns was from Ayre which was also Norman’s hometown.
Although Bill and his family never had the chance to meet their uncle, he says they will be honoured to attend this commemoration on behalf of his father and grandfather who suffered this terrible loss and in memory of all the many soldiers who fought and their acts of bravery which led to the country's freedom.