The number of Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) on the streets has fallen dramatically by 18.6 per cent since 2015.
Analysis of new Home Office statistics commissioned by the Liberal Democrats from the House of Commons Library has shown the drastic cuts to PCSOs across Gwent.
A total of 151 full-time equivalent PCSOs were employed in Gwent as of September 2022. This is a drop from the 185 that were employed in March 2015–meaning there have been 34 PCSOs cut from Gwent Police in that time.
The Liberal Democrats have accused the Conservative Government of letting communities across Gwent down by taking Police Community Support Officers off the streets, leading to more crimes going unsolved and victims going without justice
The same trend is being seen up and down the country, with the number of active PCSOs falling by an average of 33 per cent in England and Wales since 2015. Nationally, England and Wales have lost 4,068 PCSOs since 2015.
Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS has slammed the Conservatives for this move, which means that less police officers are visible on the streets, building relationships–and trust–with local people. The party has called for a return to proper community policing.
Responding to the figures, Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds said:
“These shocking figures prove that Conservative Ministers are yet again failing to prevent crime across Gwent. They should be ashamed.
“Police Community Support Officers play a vital role in keeping our communities safe. The Government should be empowering them to do their job, not slashing their numbers into oblivion.”
“Liberal Democrats are calling for a return to proper community policing, where officers are visible, trusted and known personally to local people. We will build communities where people are safe–and feel safe, too.”