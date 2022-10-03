Lib Dem calls for inquiry
Subscribe newsletter
Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds has reiterated her party’s calls for a Welsh specific covid inquiry.
The party has accused Labour of dodging scrutiny and of missing an opportunity to ensure Wales is fully prepared for any future pandemic.
Commenting Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said: “Decisions made in Wales, by our devolved Government were often different and had an impact, be it negative or positive. The bereaved families of Wales deserve an inquiry that pays full attention to that decision-making in Cardiff Bay.
“The Welsh Liberal Democrats strongly believe in devolution, but Welsh Labour needs to understand that with increased powers comes increased scrutiny. This should not be sought to be avoided.
“I would once again urge the First Minister and Welsh Labour to reconsider their position. An inquiry is not about apportioning blame, but rather learning vital lessons to ensure we are more prepared for the future.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |