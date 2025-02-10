Just Like Us, the LGBT+ young people’s charity, is looking for LGBT+ volunteers in Wales aged 18 to 25 to speak in schools and tell their stories.
By signing up for Just Like Us’ Ambassador Programme, LGBT+ young adults can benefit from a huge range of opportunities, including career mentoring, skills workshops, media opportunities and joining a diverse community of LGBT+ young people across the UK.
They will also be trained and supported to speak in schools about what it’s like growing up LGBT+, helping to prevent anti-LGBT+ bullying.
Ash (he/him), a Just Like Us ambassador from the South Wales Valleys, said: “Growing up in the Welsh valleys, there was a huge lack of diversity in many areas. I was bullied a lot in school, causing me to drop out early.
“Joining Just Like Us has helped me to give children the education that I wish people in my school would have had. Just Like Us has helped me massively to learn to accept myself and form bonds with other LGBT+ people. I also now have more confidence to speak up about trans rights and share my own story. Being able to impact young people's lives positively is an amazing opportunity.”
The charity is running in-person volunteering training in Cardiff on 1 - 2 March 2025, covering travel expenses for all volunteers, including those further afield who want to get involved. Sign-ups for Cardiff training close at 23:59 on 23 February.
Attendees will learn all they need to know to become a fully trained Just Like Us Ambassador alongside other like-minded LGBT+ young adults in a fun, safe and relaxed environment.
Rain (he/they), a Just Like Us ambassador from Cardiff, said, “I love volunteering because I feel like I’m genuinely making a difference to young people in the UK, helping both young LGBT+ people and their non-LGBT+ peers.
"I’d love for there to be more Just Like Us ambassadors in Wales. The charity’s research has shown that LGBT+ school pupils in Wales are the loneliest in the UK. This is really sad to hear but I think we can change that. If more Welsh people joined Just Like Us, and delivered these talks to Welsh schools, I think we could all make a big difference for the next generation of young people growing up LGBT+ in Wales."
Laura Mackay, Chief Executive of Just Like Us, the LGBT+ young people’s charity, said, “We are thrilled to be welcoming new trainee ambassadors at our Cardiff training event, who will play a crucial role in inspiring and supporting LGBT+ pupils and their allies across Wales.
"Our Just Like Us ambassadors are exceptional individuals who share their personal stories and experiences, providing the kind of positive, relatable LGBT+ representation that every school pupil deserves. Every young person deserves to feel seen, valued, and supported, and our ambassadors make that vision a reality, not only in Wales but across the UK."