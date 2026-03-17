While the housemate and I like nothing better than cooking for friends and family, my sister regards it as one of those things you have to do every year…like visiting the dentist. It’s not that she’s bad at it - on the contrary, she’s an excellent cook who follows The Mother with her ability to prepare a meal without anyone knowing there’s any activity taking place in the kitchen, while the housemate and I use every pan and utensil and every inch of worktop.