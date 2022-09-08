Leader of Welsh Conservatives pays tribute to The Queen
Commenting on the sad passing of Her Majesty the Queen, Welsh Conservative Leader Andrew RT Davies has paid tribute to the “unrivalled impact” she made on people across the world.
Mr Davies said, “The sad news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing will touch many families not just in the United Kingdom, but also across the Commonwealth and the world.
“Many of us will not have known another Head of State of our great country.
“For many, she has been as much a part of our families as those who gather each day around the family table.
“Today, there will be an empty chair around those tables, as many will reflect on her 70-year reign and a lifetime of public service.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family at this sad time.
“In the fullness of time, our sadness will give way to the sunshine of memories that her reign has brought to our lives and our great country.
“In the immediate days following on from this sad news, we must unite in our grief and take strength that our country and the Commonwealth are better places today for her long reign and life of public service.”
