Following World Menopause Day (Saturday, 18 October), Laura Anne Jones, Member of the Senedd, has renewed her call for greater awareness, education and support around menopause in both healthcare and the workplace.
Laura, who has previously spoken openly about her own experience, says that while awareness has improved, too many women in Wales are still being let down.
“We have made progress in breaking the silence around menopause, but there is still a long way to go. I continue to get a diagnosis, cannot access HRT because of shortages, or feel unsupported at work. That is simply not good enough.”
She emphasised that menopause must be treated as both public health and a workplace issue and called on the Welsh and UK Governments to take the matter seriously.
“Menopause affects half the population. It is not a niche issue. We need better GP training, reliable access to treatment, and workplaces that understand and accommodate the challenges some women face. Every woman deserves to feel informed, supported, and heard.”
Laura also highlighted the importance of community support and local initiatives such as The South Wales Menopause Community, which help women connect, share experiences, and access guidance at every stage of menopause.
“The more we talk about menopause, the easier it becomes for others to recognise symptoms early and seek help, No one should have to go through this alone.”
The menopause is when a women’s menstrual cycle ends, usually between the ages 45 to 55, marking the end of fertility.It is caused by a drop in hormone levels and can bring symptoms like hot flushes, mood swings and sleep issues.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.