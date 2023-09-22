Monmouthshire Food Partnership is inviting applications from third-sector organisations and community groups that are contributing to Monmouthshire’s good food movement.
Applicants can submit for grants of up to £2,000 to support projects that reach rural communities, promote diversity and inclusion (including promoting the Welsh language), and/or encourage collaboration between communities and local food businesses/producers.
When applying, applicants are advised that projects must meet one of these objectives:
- Linking local producers and consumers.
- Increasing access to nutritious food.
- Bringing people together through good food.
- Promoting discussion about ethical, sustainable food choices
If you have a project promoting food, provenance, sustainability and community cohesion, this is your chance to apply for funding.
All successful applicants must have the activity ready to go by October, 31 2023.
The deadline for applications is the September, 30 2023.