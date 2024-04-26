A LARGE police was seen near the main bus station in Cwmbran Town Centre yesterday (April 25).
At around 3pm, four marked police cars, one unmarked police car and one police van could be seen at the incident.
Details of what occurred are unclear, but eyewitnesses claim to have seen a man being detained by officers near the CEX store.
One eyewitness said: “I’m not sure what’s going on here. The police have detained a man at the moment but I don’t exactly know why. Typical around town at the minute!”.
Residents of Cwmbran took to social media groups to ask for clarification and were met with speculation.
One commenter suggested that there was damage to a green bus - but Gwent Police said there was nothing in their system about a damaged bus during that time.
The police have been approached for clarification regarding the incident.