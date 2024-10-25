Labour have lost overall control of Monmouthshire County Council following last night’s by-election for the vacated seat of Monmouth’s Town ward.
Welsh Conservative Martin Newell, already a town councillor for that ward, stood on a ‘local boy’ ticket and comfortably took the county council seat at Thursday’s by-election with 350 votes, giving his party 19 seats on the council.
Labour’s candidate and Deputy Mayor of Monmouth, Cllr Jackie Atkin polled 184 votes, Green candidate Paul Rollings took 41 votes and Chepstow’s Lib Dem Jez Becker took 19 of the votes polled.
In 2022, Ms Fookes won the election for Labour with 339 votes, which was a majority of 127 over the Conservatives while the Green Party won 39 votes with an independent third with 142, but stood down from the seat following her election to Westminster.
As a percentage of the total number of votes cast last night, the Welsh Conservatives had 58.9 per cent (+30 per cent), Labour 31 percent (down 15 percent) Green took 6.9 percent (up 1.6 percent) and the Lib Dem had 3.2 per cent of the vote, (up 3.2 per cent).
It was a 34 per cent turnout on the total number of registered voters for the town ward.
Usk councillor Tony Kear told the Beacon that the result reflected the positive door-step campaign the Welsh Conservatives ran.
“Congratulations to Cllr Martin Newell the newest member of our Monmouthshire Conservative council team,” he added.
It means that Labour hold just 21 of the 46 seats on the council, and even with the co-operation of Green Independent Ian Chandler are two seats short of an overall majority.
Previously, Meirion Howells, Usk’s independent member, has more than once helped Labour to pass policy decisions that would have otherwise left them floundering at the vote.
Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Cllr Richard John said, “This is a fantastic victory for Martin Newell and our Monmouthshire Conservative team.
“Whatever happens to the Conservatives nationally, at a very local level we have hardworking councillors who are passionate about delivering for their residents and making our communities a better place to live.
“Martin is a great addition to our team and brings considerable business experience as well as his dedication to the community in which he was born and bred. We’re looking forward to working with him,” he added.