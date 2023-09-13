Catherine Fookes, Labour’s Parliamentary Candidate for Monmouthshire, had a tour of the new King Henry 3-19 school this week.
“It’s so good that we are investing in the future of our education system and our young people,” she said.
As a parent governor at Monmouth Comprehensive School, whose children have gone to both primary and comprehensive schools in the constituency, she added: “I know very well how hard-working our teachers and school staff are, especially now in the middle of the cost of living crisis. It’s fantastic to think what the staff, pupils and future pupils of King Henry can look forward to with this incredible building.”
The King Henry 3-19 building is also the first net zero carbon school in Wales.
Ms Fookes continued: “It will be generating all its own electricity, which is brilliant both for the environment and for budgets.”
She was also impressed with how the project prioritises employing local people and runs masterclasses for young people entering the construction industry.
“Local businesses are also being used for as many supplies as possible. It’s all great news for our local economy,” she said.