Martin Blakebrough, CEO of Kaleidoscope, said, "Kaleidoscope was delighted to welcome Catherine to visit our services. Key to our discussions was how to bring real change to people who have developed a problematic relationship with drugs and alcohol. We discussed the failure of the UK Government's response to drugs and how Westminster needs to adopt the same health-based approach, which is key to the Welsh Labour Government's strategy. The expensive punishment approach adopted by the UK Government is unsustainable with overcrowded prisons and brings no positive change to those struggling with addiction."