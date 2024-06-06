LABOUR’S prospective parliamentary candidate for Monmouthshire, Catherine Fookes, attended Abergavenny’s D-Day memorial service today and described the immense pride she feels in our Armed Forces.
She explained, "I had the great honour of joining the Abergavenny Veteran and Armed Forces community today to lay a wreath to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day. It was lovely to see people from all corners of the community united in taking a moment to remember those who should never be forgotten.
"On the morning of June 6th, 1944, tens of thousands of British and Allied troops took to the sea and skies to land on the beaches of Normandy. Their bravery began the campaign of liberation which would end the Second World War.
"I am deeply proud of our veterans and Armed Forces. D-Day 80 is an opportunity for all of us to pay tribute to the D-Day generation and all those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our beautiful country in the name of our country and our values. A big thank you to all those who attended and put the service together."