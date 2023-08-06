MORE information will have to be supplied before a firm is given permission to demolish a disused pub in Monmouthshire.
Barnes Plant Sales in Penpergwm asked for permission to demolish the former King of Prussia pub in the village just north of the A40 between Abergavenny and Raglan.
It wants to knock down the old coaching inn, as it is described as having “fallen into disrepair” and is “currently in an unsafe condition”.
It’s estimated the demolition and clearance work could take three weeks.
But Monmouthshire County Council has said details provided so far are unacceptable and it will need further information as part of the prior approval process.
The pub, which ceased trading seven years ago, takes its name from King Frederick Wilhelm III, who reportedly once visited the inn.
The grounds has been used since by an agricultural machinery business.